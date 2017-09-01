DARK SECRET: A 23-year murder mystery.

Living in hope

Laurie Anderson, now 54, still works at the university and lives in the house where his partner Angela was killed.

He’s renovating the Vancouver Cres property. Interior walls have been removed, the ceiling is raised and the exterior cladding is now a sandy colour rather than red brick.

Despite the changes, Anderson’s able to point out exactly where he found Angela’s body and recall the scene in intimate detail. He’s told the story so many times his answers sound rehearsed and lack emotion.

“You could see the gash made in the top of her head and there was a lot of blood around her,” he says, standing in the kitchen.

He remembers picking up the phone and calling an ambulance in the hope that Angela could be revived.

Deep down he knew she was dead.

“I was shocked. It should have just been a normal day. She was waiting for me to get home.”

Anderson and Angela first met when he contracted her husband William Blackmoore to drive a taxi he owned.

The pair lost contact before their paths crossed again a year later, after she and Blackmoore had split.

Angela was short on money and living with her mother. Dillon was in foster care. Angela and Blackmoore were fighting for custody.

It wasn’t long before Anderson and Angela began a relationship and she moved into the Vancouver Cres property, which the couple shared with boarder Brian Gardyne.

Anderson says Angela was upfront about her past. She told him about her drug use, which included sniffing glue and smoking cannabis, and prostitution.

She worked hard to turn her life around and show she was fit to look after Dillon.

Laurie Anderson and Angela Blackmoore packed a lot into their short eight-month relationship. The pair are pictured here on holiday in Fox Glacier. (PHOTO: SUPPLIED) Laurie Anderson and Angela Blackmoore packed a lot into their short eight-month relationship. The pair are pictured here on holiday in Fox Glacier. (PHOTO: SUPPLIED)

Anderson says Angela was poorly educated and illiterate. She wanted to learn to read and get her driver licence.

“It was a rollercoaster ride. We were doing a lot in a very short space of time. We were dealing with the Dillon issues and we were trying to build a relationship together.”

About a week before her death, the couple learned they were expecting a child. They were both excited and bought some baby gear. “She was happy,” Anderson says.

But ghosts from her past dogged her.

Anderson says Angela was “extremely security conscious” and was “scared of a lot of people”. She could also be a little naive about who she trusted and was often taken advantage of.

The night Angela was killed was the fifth Thursday Anderson had worked late in eight weeks. Gardyne was working in Otira.

“What I know now I wouldn’t have left her at home alone. I didn’t realise the people … around were dangerous.

My biggest regret is that I wasn’t there that night to greet them. I should have been home. There would have been body bags and they definitely wouldn’t have been Angela’s. Laurie Anderson

Laurie Anderson thinks about Angela often and is a regular visitor to her grave. Laurie Anderson thinks about Angela often and is a regular visitor to her grave.

Anderson says he has fond memories of his time with Angela.

“She was just so spontaneous. She had a sparkle in her eye. She was so bubbly. When people put her down she would bounce back so quickly. Those are the things I miss.”

Anderson is still in close contact with Dillon, who is now 25 and goes by a different name. He bears a striking resemblance to his mother Angela.

Dillon says he remembers nothing about the night of the murder.

He often wonders what it would be like if his mother was alive, and sometimes dreams about her.

“I’ve grown up lonely in a way,” he says

The pair hope Angela’s killer will be caught, but they’re not confident.

“Unless someone goes nuts and they get a conscience . . . it won’t come out. There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence, but nothing tangible to pin it on a particular person,” Anderson says.

On the night Angela was killed, Gardyne, who boarded in the Vancouver Cres house, was working on a tow truck in Otira and attended a callout that made it impossible for him to have committed the murder, police say.

Gardyne says Angela and Anderson never argued or fought. “They got on together like a box of birds. She meant the world to him,” he says.

Gardyne recalls playing a game with Angela where she would barricade herself in his bedroom at the rear of the Vancouver Cres house, near where her body was found.

On the night of the murder, he believes she tried to escape to his bedroom, but never made it.

Gardyne’s close family friend Sharyn Ritchie, nee Pearce, was working for David Hawken’s debt collecting business as a secretary at the time of the murder.

Police say Ritchie was interviewed “extensively” as part of the investigation, but “nothing she said incriminated anyone”.

Angela's mother Pauline Keen. Angela's mother Pauline Keen.

Angela’s parents Ray and Pauline died several years ago. Before her death in 2010, Pauline often used anniversaries of her daughter’s death to appeal through the media for help catching those responsible.

Stuff tried unsuccessfully to contact Angela’s former husband William Blackmoore, who moved to Australia about a decade ago and lives in Queensland.

The 51-year-old’s family have barely heard from him in recent years. They declined to comment.